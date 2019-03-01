Rockies 7, Dodgers 7

Colorado Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Yo.Daza rf 2 1 0 0 Pollock cf 3 1 1 0 Sunders ph 0 0 0 0 D.Pters cf 2 0 0 0 Br.Shaw rp 1 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 3 1 2 0 T.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 Ke.Ruiz c 1 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 1 1 0 M.Muncy dh 2 1 1 1 Mundell 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Thole ph 2 0 1 1 Desmond cf 2 1 1 1 Bllnger rf 2 1 1 3 Hlliard rf 2 0 0 0 Carrera rf 1 0 0 0 Da.Dahl lf 3 1 1 1 D.Frese 1b 1 1 0 0 Boswell 2b 1 1 1 0 Perkins 1b 2 0 0 0 Rodgers 3b 2 0 1 2 C.Tylor 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Wlker 3b 1 1 1 2 Rbinson ss 1 1 1 0 Valaika ss 3 0 0 0 Orlando lf 3 0 0 0 Ncholas ph 1 0 0 0 J.Peter 2b 1 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 2 1 1 0 W.Smith c 1 0 0 1 D.Nunez c 1 0 0 0 M.Beaty 3b 1 0 0 1 N.Cevas dh 4 0 2 1 Gav.Lux ss 2 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 1 1 0 P.Money 2b 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 33 7 9 7

Colorado 202 100 020—7 Los Angeles 200 120 110—7

E_Gonzalez (1), Taylor (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Dahl (3), Cuevas (3), Turner (3), Muncy (1), Taylor (2). 3B_Boswell (1), Garlick (1). HR_Desmond (1), Welker (2), Bellinger (1). SF_Rodgers (1), Bellinger (1), Smith (1), Beaty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Bettis 3 3 2 2 1 1 Lambert BS, 0-1 2 3 3 3 1 3 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gonzalez 2 3 2 1 0 1 Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1 Los Angeles Hill 2 1-3 2 2 0 0 2 Boyle 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Kelly 1 1 1 1 2 0 Vasquez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cingrani 1 1 0 0 0 2 Fields 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chargois BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 Kowalczyk 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Salow 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Gonzalez (Ruiz), Hill (Desmond).

WP_Bettis, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Reid Gibbs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:01. A_6,070