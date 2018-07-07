Rockies 5, Mariners 1

Colorado Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi LMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 2 1 Blckmon cf 5 0 0 0 Haniger rf 2 0 2 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 N.Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Desmond 1b 4 1 1 0 Seager 3b 2 0 2 0 Innetta c 4 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Gnzal dh 4 1 2 1 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 Valaika ss 3 1 2 0 Span ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Parra lf 3 1 2 1 Androli lf 2 0 0 0 N.Cevas rf 4 1 3 3 Gamel ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Freitas c 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon ph 1 0 0 0 An.Rmne 2b 3 0 0 0 Hrrmann ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 32 1 7 1

Colorado 000 100 301—5 Seattle 000 010 000—1

DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Colorado 6, Seattle 8. 2B_C.Gonzalez (13). HR_N.Cuevas (2), Segura (7). SB_Desmond (9). SF_Parra (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Freeland 5 5 1 1 4 4 Oberg W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ottavino H,17 2 2 0 0 0 3 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle Paxton L,8-3 7 7 4 4 1 9 Bradford 1 0 0 0 0 1 Nicasio 1 3 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:53. A_36,104 (47,943).