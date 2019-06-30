Rockies 5, Dodgers 3

Los Angeles Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 3 0 1 0 Blckmon rf 4 2 1 2 Verdugo cf 5 1 3 1 Tapia lf 4 1 1 0 J.Trner 3b 4 1 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 1 Bllnger rf 4 0 1 1 Desmond cf 4 0 1 0 Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Rynld 1b 3 0 1 2 E.Rios 1b 4 0 2 1 Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 K.Hrnan ss 4 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 1 0 0 Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Valaika ss 3 1 2 0 Kershaw p 2 0 1 0 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 J.Gray p 1 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn ph 1 0 0 0 J.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 D.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 McMahon 1b 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 30 5 7 5

Los Angeles 100 110 000—3 Colorado 002 003 00x—5

E_Desmond (4), Muncy (8). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 3. 2B_Bellinger (18). 3B_E.Rios (1). HR_Blackmon (19). S_Kershaw (6), J.Gray (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Kershaw L,7-2 7 7 5 4 0 7 P.Baez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Colorado J.Gray W,9-5 6 2-3 7 3 2 2 8 J.Diaz H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 B.Shaw H,9 1 1 0 0 0 2 W.Davis S,12-14 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by W.Davis (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:43. A_48,101 (50,398).