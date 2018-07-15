Rockies 4, Mariners 1

Seattle Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 4 0 0 0 Blckmon cf 4 1 2 0 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Desmond 1b 4 1 2 1 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 2 1 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 1 2 0 Span lf 4 0 0 0 C.Gnzal rf 3 1 1 2 Healy 1b 3 0 1 0 T.Mrphy c 4 0 0 0 Gamel cf 3 1 1 0 Parra lf 3 0 1 0 Hrrmann c 2 0 1 1 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 LeBlanc p 1 0 0 0 J.Gray p 3 0 0 0 Festa p 0 0 0 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 Heredia ph 1 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Elias p 0 0 0 0 Lwrence p 0 0 0 0 N.Cruz ph 1 0 1 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 32 4 10 4

Seattle 000 000 010—1 Colorado 020 020 00x—4

DP_Seattle 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Colorado 7. 2B_Herrmann (2), Blackmon (12), Arenado (21). 3B_Desmond (3). HR_C.Gonzalez (11). SB_C.Gonzalez (4), Parra (7). CS_Desmond (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle LeBlanc L,5-1 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 3 Festa 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Elias 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lawrence 1 1 0 0 0 1 Nicasio 1 1 0 0 0 1 Colorado Gray W,8-7 7 1-3 5 1 1 1 6 Ottavino H,20 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Davis S,27-31 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by LeBlanc (Parra). WP_Gray, Festa.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:50. A_47,789 (50,398).