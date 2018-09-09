Rockies 4, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 Blckmon cf 4 1 1 2 Utley ph-2b 0 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 2 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 0 C.Gnzal rf 4 0 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 3 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 0 0 M.Kemp rf 4 0 0 0 Dahl lf 3 1 1 0 Freese 1b 3 0 1 0 Desmond 1b 3 0 1 1 Vnditte p 0 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 Innetta c 3 2 2 1 Fields p 0 0 0 0 Freland p 2 0 0 0 Puig ph 1 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan cf 1 0 0 0 Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 Verdugo ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 C.Tylor lf 2 1 2 1 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Bllnger ph-cf 1 1 1 0 A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0 Muncy ph-1b 2 0 1 1 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 Pderson ph 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 4 7 4

Los Angeles 000 010 001—2 Colorado 001 120 00x—4

DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 3. 2B_Muncy (16), Dahl (9), Iannetta (12). 3B_Bellinger (7). HR_C.Taylor (15), Blackmon (24), Iannetta (10). SB_Utley (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Buehler L,6-5 6 6 4 4 1 7 Venditte 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rosscup 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Fields 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado Freeland W,14-7 6 4 1 1 2 8 Oberg H,12 1 0 0 0 1 3 Ottavino H,30 1 0 0 0 0 1 Davis S,39-45 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Ottavino (Utley).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:41. A_47,867 (50,398).