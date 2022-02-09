Robertson, Stars beat Predators 4-3 in return from break SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 11:58 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson tipped in shots from John Klingberg twice on the power play, Luke Glendening scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Roope Hintz had his team-leading 21st goal in the opener of a crucial stretch of eight consecutive games against Central Division opponents for the playoff-chasing Stars.
SCHUYLER DIXON