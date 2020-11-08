Rivers scores four touchdowns in Fresno State's 40-27 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ronnie Rivers scored four touchdowns, Chris Gaston made two interceptions and Fresno State defeated UNLV 40-27 on Saturday.

Rivers rushed for 133 yards and three scores on 19 carries and caught six passes for a career-high 99 yards and another score. He has scored in 11 consecutive games.

Rivers' 10-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter snapped a 27-27 tie and an interception by Gaston led to Cesar Silva's field goal and a 37-27 lead. Jake Haener's 35-yard run led to another Silva field goal with under two minutes remaining. Another Gaston interception ended UNLV's hopes.

Rivers' 16-yard TD run early in the third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 27-17 lead but the Rebels (0-3, 0-3 Mountain West) got a field goal from Daniel Gutierrez and Max Gilliam's 71-yard TD run to tie it.

Gilliam had a combined 299 yards offense and two touchdowns but had the two interceptions plus a fumble.

Jake Haener passed for 164 yards and a score and ran for 79 yards plus a touchdown for the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-1).

Attendance was limited to 2,000 at 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium.

