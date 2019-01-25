Right-hander Estrada agrees on $4M, 1-yr contract with A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Marco Estrada agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract Friday with the Oakland Athletics, giving the club a veteran presence in a rotation that was plagued by injuries last season.

A double-digit winner in 2015 and '17 for Toronto, the 35-year-old Estrada went 7-14 with a 5.64 ERA in 28 starts and 143 2/3 innings last year for the Blue Jays.

Left-hander Sean Manaea pitched a no-hitter against Boston on April 21 in a bright start to a season that ended with the ace undergoing shoulder surgery in September. He is expected to be out until around the All-Star break. In addition, Jharel Cotton had Tommy John surgery in March, followed by three others who also underwent the elbow ligament replacement surgery: opening day starter Kendall Graveman, Daniel Gossett and top prospect A.J. Puk.

Last month the A's re-signed right-hander Mike Fiers to a $14.1 million, two-year contract.

The A's sent right-hander Parker Bridwell outright to Triple-A Las Vegas, clearing roster room for Estrada. Bridwell will attend big league spring training.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports