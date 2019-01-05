Rice beats Louisiana Tech 78-66 behind Williams, Adams

HOUSTON (AP) — Jack Williams scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and made a go-ahead 3-pointer to help lift Rice 78-66 over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Ako Adams scored 16 points with four 3-pointers for the Owls (7-9, 2-1 Conference USA), who outrebounded the Bulldogs 45-32 and scored 16 second-chance points off of 13 offensive boards. Chris Mullins scored 15 and dished out six assists and Robert Martin added 11 points.

Trailing 33-30 at halftime, Rice took a 38-37 lead on Adams' 3 and led by as many as eight before Daquan Bracey's 3 capped a 10-2 run to tie it at 50 with 12:02 left. The lead traded hands until 3s by Williams' and Adams put Rice up 67-62 with 3:13 to go and the Owls finished on an 11-2 run.

Bracey scored 18 points, JaColby Pemberton had 15, Ra'Shawn Langston 13 and Anthony Duruji 10 for the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2).