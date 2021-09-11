Ricardo Pepi scores 12th goal, FC Dallas ties San Jose 1-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi scored his 12th goal of the season and Dallas FC tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Saturday night.

Dallas (6-10-8) snapped a two-game home losing streak, after going 18 straight home games without defeat. Dallas hasn't lost three straight home games since 2011. San Jose (6-8-9) is unbeaten in eight straight matches against FC Dallas.