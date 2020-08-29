Reyes HR, 5 RBIs, Indians get 20 hits, rout Cardinals 14-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered and drove in five runs, Carlos Santana hit a home run and scored four times and the Cleveland Indians routed the St. Louis Cardinals 14-2 Friday night.

A group of approximately 100 protesters arrived outside Busch Stadium’s left field gate during the top of the first inning, chanting, “no justice, no baseball.” The crowd dispersed during the top of the second.

Friday was Jackie Robinson Day across the majors. Eleven big league games were postponed this week as teams protested racial injustice in the wake of Jacob Blake, a Black man, being shot by police in Wisconsin last weekend.

Tyler Naquin also homered as the Indians got 20 hits, seven for extra bases. Reyes, Roberto Perez and Delino DeShields each for three hits.

“I liked what we did offensively,” Indians catcher Sandy León said. “I thought tonight we had great at-bats, we were taking pitches, we had a great game plan. It was nice to see everybody contribute to the W."

The Cardinals hadn’t allowed 20 hits in a nine-inning game since 2016. Only one of St. Louis’ six pitchers didn’t give up a hit -- rookie infielder Max Schrock, who tossed a perfect ninth.

“They’re looking to do damage on the plate,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “It’s an offense that’s clearly very capable, that’s designed to do what they did.”

Reyes launched a three-run drive in the first inning and the Indians boosted their lead to 6-0 in the second. Reyes, Francisco Lindor and José Ramírez each scored three runs.

Triston McKenzie completed four innings for the Indians in his second career start. He allowed two earned runs and three hits, striking out three and walking three.

“I just have to do a better job,” he said. “The guys went out there and they put up six runs early, and I feel like I just have to do a better job as a starter to go out there and give them a couple more innings.”

Cam Hill (1-0) got the win and Adam Plutko went four innings for his first save.

Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-3) managed to record only two outs, allowing four earned runs.

Dexter Fowler hit a two-run homer in the second inning for the Cardinals, his first career drive against Cleveland in the regular season. Fowler also homered twice against the Indians in the 2016 World Series while with the Cubs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Manager Terry Francona is away from the team as he recovers from surgery to address a blood clotting issue. First base coach Sandy Alomar, Jr. continues to act as manager in Francona’s absence.

Cardinals: C Matt Wieters (broken left big toe) has rejoined the team in St. Louis. Wieters will work out at Busch Stadium on Saturday and is not eligible to be removed from the injured list until Aug. 30. RHP Ryan Helsley (COVID-19) is set to throw live batting practice this weekend.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 4.50) will start only his second game against the Cardinals -- and first at Busch Stadium -- in his 11-season career.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (2-0, 1.98) has been pitching with limitations on his pitch count since the team’s 17-day layoff after a COVID-19 outbreak. He allowed only one baserunner in five innings in his most recent start against Kansas City, earning the win for the first time since opening day.

