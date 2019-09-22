Revs record 12 shots in 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Turner and Andrew Putna had three saves each and the New England Revolution and Real Salt Lake came up scoreless in a 0-0 tie Saturday.

The Revolution (10-10-11) outshot Real Salt Lake (14-12-5) 23 to 9. Both teams had three shots on goal.

New England drew seven corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given one yellow card. Real Salt Lake drew just one corner kick, committed six fouls and was given one yellow card.

Both teams next play Wednesday. The Revolution visit the Timbers, and Real Salt Lake hosts the Galaxy.

