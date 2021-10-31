Revived under Moyes, West Ham keeps on winning
1 of5 West Ham's Ben Johnson, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Rui Vieira/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips celebrates after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Norwich City and Leeds United, at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Joe Giddens/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 West Ham's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Rui Vieira/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Norwich City's Josh Sargent applauds the fans after coming off substituted during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Leeds United, at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Joe Giddens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — West Ham has an unusual situation on its hands. It can't stop winning.
Top of its Europa League group with three wins in three games, West Ham won its third straight Premier League game on Sunday, beating Aston Villa 4-1 to move level on points with third-place Manchester City.