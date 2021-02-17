Relations sour between Luna Rossa, America's Cup organizer

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A bitter dispute has erupted between America’s Cup event organizers and the Challenger of Record Luna Rossa over the Italian team’s insistence that racing in the challenger series final should resume immediately even though Auckland remains under limited lockdown because of a community outbreak of COVID-19.
America’s Cup Events Ltd. criticized Luna Rossa in a statement to media released Thursday only minutes before Luna Rossa held a news conference at which it sought to explain its desire to re-start racing.