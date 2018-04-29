Reds, Mahle mow down Twins 8-2





























MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Mahle pitched into the seventh inning in another impressive start, Jose Peraza had three hits and Adam Duvall homered, leading the Cincinnati Reds past the Minnesota Twins 8-2 on Sunday.

Mahle (2-3) cruised through the Twins' lineup in his second straight solid outing. After striking out 11 against Atlanta in his most recent start, Mahle gave up one run in 6 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Peraza had eight hits during the weekend series as the Reds took two of three from the Twins. Cincinnati won for the fourth time in seven games after starting the season 3-18. Meanwhile, Minnesota lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Twins starter Jose Berrios (2-3) struggled with his command and the Reds made him pay. The 23-year-old right-hander walked three and allowed five hits in three innings, his shortest start of the season. He also didn't strike out a batter for the first time in 15 starts. Of his 60 pitches on the day, just 32 were strikes.

Two-out RBI doubles by Eugenio Suarez in the first and Jesse Winker in the second put the Reds up 2-0. The first three batters reached base in the third as Cincinnati tacked on two more runs against Berrios before adding three more against reliever Taylor Rogers in the fourth to make it 7-0.

The Twins got on the board in the sixth when Joe Mauer's single drove in Jason Castro, who had led off the inning with a double. But Duvall got that run back with a solo shot in the seventh off reliever Tyler Duffey.

Castro's RBI double in the ninth capped the scoring.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: 3B Miguel Sano (hamstring) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day. Twins manager Paul Molitor said he was available to pinch hit if needed. Sano's hamstring flared up Friday night, when the Twins and Reds played a four-hour game with temperatures that dipped into the 40s.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Brandon Finnegan (0-2, 8.03) will face the Brewers in Cincinnati on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Twins: RHP Lance Lynn (0-2, 7.71) is still in search of his first AL victory. He'll face the Blue Jays on Monday as the Twins wrap up their homestand with three games against Toronto.