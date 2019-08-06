https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Reds-7-Angels-4-14282854.php
Reds 7, Angels 4
|Los Angeles
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Winker lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ervin ph-lf-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thaiss 3b-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Aquino rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|L.Cstll p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Cole p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Prlta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pat.Snd p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lrenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dav.Hrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|5
|Los Angeles
|001
|001
|002—4
|Cincinnati
|510
|000
|10x—7
E_Trout (2). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B_J.Iglesias (15), Peraza (11). HR_Trout (37), Goodwin (10), Rengifo (4). SB_Trout (9), Votto (4). CS_Peraza (5). S_L.Castillo (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|T.Cole L,1-3
|1
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Pat.Sandoval
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|L.Garcia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|L.Castillo W,11-4
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|13
|W.Peralta
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lorenzen
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dav.Hernandez
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|R.Iglesias S,22-25
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pat.Sandoval pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
WP_Pat.Sandoval 2, L.Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:07. A_21,895 (42,319).
