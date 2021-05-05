Red-hot Stanton powers Yankees past Astros again, 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered again and knocked in four runs, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 6-3 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.
With fans in the Bronx chanting curses at José Altuve and several other Astros for the second consecutive night, the Yankees (16-14) got three innings of scoreless relief from their major league-best bullpen and won for the 10th time in 13 games to move two games above .500 for the first time this season.