Red Sox ace Chris Sale goes on 10-day disabled list

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have returned ace Chris Sale to the 10-day disabled list after just one healthy start.

The left-hander was already on the DL with left shoulder inflammation once this month. He was activated against the Orioles on Sunday and struck out 12 batters in five innings. He is 12-4 with a 1.97 ERA.

But with Boston cruising to a big lead in the AL East, Sale will get some rest for what the team hopes will be a long playoff run.

The move Saturday was retroactive to Wednesday. To fill his roster spot, the Red Sox recalled righty Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket.