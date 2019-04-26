Red Sox, Rays washed out in series opener; twinbill June 8

Mist collects on the netting at Fenway Park before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, April 26, 2019. Mist collects on the netting at Fenway Park before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, April 26, 2019. Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Red Sox, Rays washed out in series opener; twinbill June 8 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox will have to wait a day for a chance to catch up on the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

The series opener Friday was postponed because of rain and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on June 8.

World Series champion Boston has won five of seven and trails Tampa Bay by 5½ games. The Rays won 11 of their first 14 but have lost six of their last 11, getting swept at home by the Red Sox in a three-game series last weekend.

Right-hander Josh Smith was scheduled to start Friday in his Red Sox debut, with Charlie Morton (2-0) was slated for Tampa Bay. The 31-year-old Smith, last in the major leagues with Oakland in 2017, was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday and right-hander reliever Travis Lakins was optioned to the International League team.

Boston left-hander David Price (1-1) and Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow (4-0) were to start Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports