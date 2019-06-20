https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-9-Twins-4-14022566.php
Red Sox 9, Twins 4
|Boston
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtinez rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|E.Nunez pr-3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Sano 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Arraez ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Holt 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Astdllo 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Boston
|030
|030
|030—9
|Minnesota
|101
|200
|000—4
DP_Minnesota 3. LOB_Boston 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Benintendi (16), E.Nunez 2 (5), Bogaerts (24), Cruz (12). 3B_Betts (2). HR_Kepler (19), Astudillo (3). SF_Holt (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|E.Rodriguez W,8-4
|7
|8
|4
|4
|3
|9
|M.Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Walden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Gibson L,7-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|5
|3
|R.Harper
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poppen
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:22. A_31,835 (38,649).
