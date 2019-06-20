Boston Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts dh 5 1 2 1 Kepler rf 5 1 1 1
Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 1 C.Cron 1b 5 0 1 0
Mrtinez rf 4 2 1 1 Cruz dh 4 2 1 0
Devers 3b 3 1 2 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 2 1
E.Nunez pr-3b 2 1 2 0 Sano 3b 3 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 3 2 1 1 Arraez ss 2 0 1 1
Holt 2b 2 1 1 3 Cave cf 4 0 0 0
Chavis 1b 5 0 2 2 Astdllo 2b 4 1 3 1
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 4 0 0 0
Leon c 4 0 0 0
Totals 35 9 12 9 Totals 35 4 9 4
Boston 030 030 030—9
Minnesota 101 200 000—4

DP_Minnesota 3. LOB_Boston 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Benintendi (16), E.Nunez 2 (5), Bogaerts (24), Cruz (12). 3B_Betts (2). HR_Kepler (19), Astudillo (3). SF_Holt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
E.Rodriguez W,8-4 7 8 4 4 3 9
M.Barnes 1 1 0 0 1 0
Walden 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Gibson L,7-4 4 1-3 7 6 6 5 3
R.Harper 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Poppen 4 5 3 3 4 2

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:22. A_31,835 (38,649).