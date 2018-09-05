https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-9-Braves-8-13207244.php
Red Sox 9, Braves 8
|Boston
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Brdly J cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Acuna lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Betts ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Swihart rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bra.Phl 2b-3b
|3
|3
|1
|2
|F.Frman 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo 3b-ss-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kinsler ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Duda 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holt ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Poyner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flhrt pr-1b-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E.Nunez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Workman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Tssaint pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlazqez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ss-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Trvis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pmeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cevas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lin ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Duvall ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|Boston
|010
|000
|062—9
|Atlanta
|200
|050
|010—8
E_Markakis (2), Camargo (11). DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Boston 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_Swihart (9), Flowers (7). 3B_Inciarte (5), Albies (4). HR_Bra.Phillips (1), Acuna (24), F.Freeman (21). SF_Pearce (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Velazquez
|4
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Pomeranz
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Cuevas
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Poyner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Workman W,4-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kimbrel S,38-43
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Biddle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Winkler
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Venters H,9
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Brach BS,4
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter L,4-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
Winkler pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Cuevas (Camargo).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:44. A_28,386 (41,149).
