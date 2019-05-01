https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-7-Athletics-3-13811275.php
Red Sox 7, Athletics 3
|Oakland
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Grssman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Morales 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Pinder 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brdly J cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lin ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|29
|7
|9
|7
|Oakland
|010
|000
|002—3
|Boston
|010
|113
|01x—7
LOB_Oakland 5, Boston 7. 2B_M.Chapman (8), K.Davis (3), Pinder (7), Lin (2). HR_Moreland (9), C.Vazquez (5). SB_Benintendi (3). SF_Betts (2), Moreland (2). S_Benintendi (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Fiers L,2-3
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Wendelken
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Trivino
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dull
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Boston
|Velazquez
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Walden W,4-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Workman H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brewer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thornburg
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_by Velazquez (Piscotty), by Fiers (Betts), by Dull (Bradley Jr.). WP_Dull.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:54. A_33,708 (37,731).
