Red Sox 5, Rays 1

Tampa Bay Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Rbrtson 2b 4 0 0 0 Betts dh 3 2 2 0 Y.Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 0 1 Av.Grci rf 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 3 1 1 2 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 Holt rf 3 1 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 0 0 C.Vazqz c 2 0 0 0 Arroyo 3b 4 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Heredia lf 4 0 1 1 M.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 2 Totals 34 1 6 1 Totals 28 5 6 5

Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1 Boston 002 012 00x—5

E_M.Barnes (1), Devers (10). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7. 2B_Meadows (11), Heredia (5), Betts (16), Chavis (3), M.Hernandez (2). SF_Bogaerts (3). S_C.Vazquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 2 Poche L,0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 Pruitt 5 1-3 4 3 3 3 5 Boston Price W,4-2 6 5 1 1 2 10 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2 Walden 1 1 0 0 0 0 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:21. A_37,048 (37,731).