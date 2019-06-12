Red Sox 4, Rangers 3

Texas Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 3 1 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 1 DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 3 2 Andrus ss 3 1 2 1 Mrtinez dh 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 1 Pence lf 4 0 1 2 Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 0 0 Holt 2b 3 0 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 E.Nunez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 4 0 2 0 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 M.Hrnan pr 0 1 0 0 Da.Sntn ph 1 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 1 1 0 Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 3 1 1 0 Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 33 4 10 4

Texas 200 000 010—3 Boston 101 010 001—4

E_C.Vazquez (1). LOB_Texas 6, Boston 9. 2B_Andrus (16), Mazara (14), Pence (12), Benintendi 2 (15), Devers (18), C.Vazquez (9). 3B_Benintendi (3), Holt (1). SB_Mazara (3), Bradley Jr. (5). CS_Devers (4). SF_Andrus (3). S_DeShields (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Lynn 6 6 3 3 1 8 Martin 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 Chavez L,2-2 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 Boston Porcello 6 2-3 5 2 2 0 6 Workman BS,2 1 1-3 0 1 0 1 2 Barnes W,3-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Workman (Choo). WP_Lynn, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:55. A_34,330 (37,731).