Red Sox 2, Orioles 1, 12 innings,
|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bnntndi lf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rickard rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b-rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|43
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|41
|1
|5
|1
|Boston
|001
|000
|000
|001—2
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|000—1
E_Smith Jr. (2). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 6. 2B_Mancini 2 (13). HR_Benintendi (4), Betts (7). SB_Betts (2), Rickard (2), Ri.Martin (2). CS_Devers (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Sale
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|14
|Barnes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brasier W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hembree S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Baltimore
|Cashner
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Fry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Armstrong
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ramirez L,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by Sale (Wilkerson), by Sale (Rickard). WP_Armstrong.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_4:01. A_12,451 (45,971).
