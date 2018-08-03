https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-15-Yankees-7-13128373.php
Red Sox 15, Yankees 7
|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Betts rf
|4
|3
|4
|1
|Stanton rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Bnntndi lf
|6
|2
|3
|3
|Grgrius ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Pearce 1b
|5
|3
|3
|6
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Nunez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Holt ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|44
|15
|19
|15
|New York
|310
|010
|101—
|7
|Boston
|011
|813
|01x—15
E_Holt (1), Sabathia (3). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 5, Boston 11. 2B_Au.Romine (12), Betts (28), Benintendi (28), J.Martinez 2 (27), Kinsler (21), E.Nunez (18), Bradley Jr. (20). 3B_Gardner (4). HR_A.Hicks (18), Stanton (25), Gregorius 2 (20), Pearce 3 (8). SB_Betts (21), Benintendi (20), J.Martinez (4), Kinsler (10). SF_Stanton (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Sabathia
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Holder L,1-2
|0
|5
|7
|7
|1
|0
|Green
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cessa
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Britton
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Johnson W,2-3
|5
|6
|5
|4
|2
|11
|Workman
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brasier
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Holder pitched to 7 batters in the 4th
WP_Cessa.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:25. A_37,317 (37,731).
