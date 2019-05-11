Red Sox 14, Mariners 1

Seattle Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 5 3 3 1 Do.Sntn lf 4 1 3 0 Betts rf 3 2 1 1 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 1 Mrtinez dh 4 1 1 0 Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 E.Nunez ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Bruce 1b 3 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 3 2 2 4 T.Bckhm 2b 4 0 0 0 Pearce ph-1b 2 2 1 1 J.Crwfr ss 4 0 2 0 Bgaerts ss 5 2 2 2 T.Mrphy c 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 5 1 3 4 Bishop cf 4 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 5 0 0 1 Brdly J cf 4 1 1 0 C.Vazqz c 4 0 0 0 Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 41 14 15 14

Seattle 000 000 010— 1 Boston 004 121 24x—14

E_Healy (7), J.Crawford (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Boston 6. 2B_Do.Santana (9), Encarnacion (2), Moreland (6), Pearce (2), Bogaerts (10), Devers (11), Bradley Jr. (4). 3B_Do.Santana (1). HR_Benintendi (5), Moreland (11), Devers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Swanson L,1-4 4 2-3 7 7 7 0 4 Swarzak 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 1 Rosscup 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 Wright 1 1-3 3 4 3 1 2 Boston Rodriguez W,4-2 7 5 0 0 1 5 Thornburg 1 2 1 1 0 1 Weber 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:02. A_33,731 (37,731).