Red Sox 10, Royals 5

Boston Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 5 1 1 1 Mrrfeld cf 5 0 2 1 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0 R.Hrrra rf 5 1 1 0 Swihart lf 1 1 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 2 J.Mrtin dh 5 2 2 2 S.Perez c 3 0 1 0 Pearce 1b 5 2 3 1 Butera c 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 2 1 2 Bnfacio lf 4 1 2 0 Holt 2b 5 0 2 2 H.Dzier dh 3 0 0 0 Nunez 3b 5 1 1 0 Duda 1b 4 1 1 0 Leon c 4 0 1 1 A.Escbr ss 4 0 1 1 Brdly J cf 4 0 1 1 Mondesi 2b 4 1 1 1 Totals 41 10 15 10 Totals 37 5 10 5

Boston 440 000 011—10 Kansas City 010 000 121— 5

E_Bradley Jr. (3). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Boston 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Pearce 2 (10), Nunez (15), Bradley Jr. (13), Merrifield (25), Bonifacio (2). 3B_Duda (1). HR_Betts (22), J.Martinez (27), Bogaerts (14), Moustakas (17).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Sale W,9-4 6 5 1 1 1 12 Thornburg 1 1 1 1 0 0 Workman 1 2 2 2 0 0 Velazquez 1 2 1 1 0 0 Kansas City Hammel L,2-11 2 9 8 8 1 0 Smith 4 2 0 0 0 3 Flynn 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 Maurer 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Maurer.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:59. A_24,673 (37,903).