Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 8
|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Grrl Jr lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Smoak 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Chavis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKnney rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Leon c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Holt 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|36
|10
|13
|10
|Toronto
|022
|000
|040—
|8
|Boston
|505
|000
|00x—10
E_Devers 2 (14). LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 10. 2B_Sogard (13), Grichuk (14), Smoak (8), Betts (23), Devers (27), Benintendi (22), Bradley Jr. (19), Holt (6). HR_McKinney (5), Chavis (16). SF_Drury (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Thornton L,3-7
|1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|0
|Gaviglio
|1
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Biagini
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E.Jackson
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Boston
|Porcello W,7-7
|6
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Walden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brasier
|2-3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|M.Barnes H,15
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Workman S,4-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Porcello (Grichuk).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:28. A_35,616 (37,731).
