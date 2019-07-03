https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-10-Blue-Jays-6-14068359.php
Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 6
|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Sogard dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|4
|6
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Grrl Jr lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Mrtinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Brdly J cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Drury rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|41
|10
|15
|10
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|Boston
|412
|000
|120—10
|Toronto
|010
|001
|103—
|6
DP_Boston 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Bogaerts (28), C.Vazquez (10), Bradley Jr. (16), Guerrero Jr. (12), Biggio (6), D.Jansen (8). HR_Devers 2 (14), C.Vazquez (12), D.Jansen (5). SB_Betts (10). SF_Gurriel Jr. (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Price W,6-2
|6
|4
|2
|2
|4
|7
|Brewer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|J.Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kelley
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Toronto
|Thornton L,2-6
|2
|2-3
|11
|7
|7
|1
|1
|Reid-Foley
|3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Law
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Biagini
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_T.Kelley.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:18. A_18,415 (53,506).
