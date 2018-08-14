Record-setting Colon wins again as Rangers top D-backs 5-3

















ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bartolo Colon won his first start since setting the record for victories by a Latin American pitcher, going five innings to help the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Monday night.

Robinson Chirinos hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fourth inning to end Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke's streak of nine straight starts allowing two runs or fewer. Chirinos added an RBI single in the eighth.

The Diamondbacks began the night a game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the lead in the NL West.

Colon (7-10) retired 10 consecutive batters after allowing run-scoring doubles by A.J. Pollock and Steven Souza Jr. in the first. Pollock's liner was misplayed in right field by Joey Gallo.

The 45-year-old right-hander got his 247th career win, two more than Dennis Martinez of Nicaragua. A native of the Dominican Republic, Colon has four more victories than countryman and Hall of Famer Juan Marichal.

Chirinos' 443-foot drive into the visitors' bullpen in left-center was his 16th homer of the season. Ronald Guzman led off the third with his 13th homer after Greinke (12-8) retired the first six Texas hitters.

Colon allowed four hits and three runs while setting a Texas record with his 22nd straight start with two or fewer walks. He issued one free pass and struck out three. Colon has won both his starts in August after losing all five in July.

Rangers reliever Eddie Butler retired all six batters he faced. Cory Gearrin got Eduardo Escobar on a tapper in front of the plate to end the eighth with runners at the corners, and Jose Leclerc struck out two in a perfect ninth for his second save.

Greinke allowed six hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo said he believes CF Jarrod Dyson (right groin strain) will play again this season. Dyson did side work Monday after a day off. He has been on the disabled list since July 5.

Rangers: RHP Doug Fister is headed home for the season because his right knee strain isn't responding to treatment as hoped. Fister hasn't pitched since limping off the mound after throwing the first pitch of the sixth inning against Houston on June 8. ... RF Nomar Mazara (right thumb sprain) will play nine innings in a rehab assignment for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday. He's been out since July 17.

UP NEXT

Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin (9-4, 3.15 ERA) makes his first career appearance against the Rangers in the finale of the two-game series. Texas RHP Yovani Gallardo (7-1, 6.11) has the most wins in the majors since June 23 with seven, and the highest run-support average by almost two runs at 11.43 during that same span.

