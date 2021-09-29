Rays clinch top seed in AL playoffs, stall Astros in West KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer Sep. 29, 2021 Updated: Sep. 29, 2021 11:41 p.m.
1 of9 Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi (26) celebrates with Brett Phillips after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi, right, watches his three-run home run along with Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia walks back to the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Manuel Margot dives while catching a fly ball by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 Houston Astros center fielder Jose Siri, left, attempts to catch a fly ball by Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips as right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) looks on during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Houston. Siri was charged with a fielding error which allowed Phillips to reach third base. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) celebrates with Brett Phillips after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco celebrates after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Houston. Franco's double extended his on-base streak to 43 games. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
HOUSTON (AP) — Drew Rasmussen and three relievers combined for a three-hitter, Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi both homered and the Tampa Bay Rays coasted past the Houston Astros 7-0 Wednesday night, giving them the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs.
The Astros lost for the fifth time in six games on a night they could have clinched their fourth AL West title in five seasons with a win. They could still wind up winning the division if Seattle loses later to Oakland.