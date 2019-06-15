Rays break loose, overcome poor Snell outing to beat Angels

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Pham hit a pair of RBI singles as the Tampa Bay Rays suddenly broke loose, overcoming another subpar start by Blake Snell and rallying past the Los Angeles Angels 9-4 on Friday night.

Held to one hit through five innings and trailing 4-0, the Rays scored five times in sixth and added four more runs in seventh. Pham singled home runs in both bursts.

Snell, who is 4-5 this season, lasted just 3 1/3 innings, giving up four runs, five hits and four walks during a 79-pitch outing. The Rays (42-27) are 7-7 in games started by the AL Cy Young Award winner.

Angels starter Andrew Heaney was pulled after Austin Meadows hit a leadoff double in the sixth. Reliever Luis Garcia gave up run-scoring singles to Yandy Diaz and pinch-hitter Kevin Kiermaier before being replaced by Ty Buttrey (4-3).

Buttrey hit Guillermo Heredia with pitch, allowed a two-run single to Avisail Garcia and an RBI single by Pham as the Rays went up 5-4.

Ji-Man Cho hit a two-run homer in the seventh as the Rays tagged Cody Allen and pulled away.

Reliever Emilio Pagan (2-1) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Albert Pujols hit a sacrifice fly and Cesar Puello had an RBI single to put the Angels up 2-0 in the first.

After Snell intentionally walked Mike Trout to load the bases with two outs in the second, Shohei Ohtani battled back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk to make it 3-0.

Ohtani, who hit for the cycle in Thursday night's 5-3 win over the Rays, went 1 for 4 with a walk and stole a base.

The announced crowd on Pride Night was 21,598. Tampa Bay entered with a home attendance average of 13,952.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: 3B Tommy La Stella was scratched with left forearm tightness. ... OF Justin Upton (turf toe) could be back Monday.... RHP Trevor Cahill (elbow inflammation) threw off a mound.

Rays: Heredia departed with a bruised left hand. ... INF Joey Wendle returned after missing 43 games with a fractured right wrist.

BIG TEST

Rays two-way prospect Brendan McKay is scheduled to start for Triple-A Durham Saturday against Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, which has rehabbing Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

UP NEXT

Angels Rookie LHP Jose Suarez (1-1) faces Rays RHP Charlie Morton (8-0) on Saturday. Morton may need to continue keeping Trout and Pujols in check to extend his 21-start unbeaten streak, dating to last Aug. 17. Trout (3 for 12, one homer) and Pujols (7 for 30) are hitting a combined .238 against him.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports