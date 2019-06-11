https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Rays-6-Athletics-2-13966942.php
Rays 6, Athletics 2
|Oakland
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Meadows rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Canha ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Av.Grci dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Pscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grssman lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Lureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Tylor c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|Oakland
|000
|000
|002—2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|22x—6
LOB_Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Piscotty (13), Y.Diaz (10). HR_B.Lowe (14), Choi (7), Kiermaier (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Anderson L,0-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Petit
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Wang
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Soria
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Morton W,8-0
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Poche
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Roe
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by Morton (Olson).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:35. A_16,091 (25,025).
