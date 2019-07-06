https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Rays-4-Yankees-3-14076473.php
Rays 4, Yankees 3
|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Y.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Brsseau 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|d'Arnud c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|N.Lowe 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|New York
|010
|000
|101—3
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|201—4
DP_New York 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_A.Hicks (8), Tauchman (8). HR_A.Hicks (8), Gardner (14), d'Arnaud (6), N.Lowe (2). SB_Gardner 2 (8), Pham (8). CS_LeMahieu (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Sabathia
|7
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Ottavino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green L,2-3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Snell
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Roe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Alvarado
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Faria
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Drake H,3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poche W,2-1 BS,1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Faria pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Sabathia (N.Lowe). WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:28. A_21,477 (25,025).
View Comments