https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Rays-2-Yankees-1-13019167.php
Rays 2, Yankees 1
Published 10:29 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dan.Rbr 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|G.Trres 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Field lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|10
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|100—1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|00x—2
E_Gomez (4), Sabathia (2). DP_New York 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_A.Hicks (10), Dan.Robertson (9). CS_Gomez (3). SF_Cron (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Sabathia L,4-3
|5
|1-3
|9
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Warren
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cessa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yarbrough W,6-3
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Roe H,16
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarado H,16
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo S,5-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Sabathia (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:08. A_27,252 (42,735).
View Comments