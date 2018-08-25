Rays 10, Red Sox 3

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts dh 3 1 0 0 Wendle 2b 5 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 5 1 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 5 0 1 0 Pearce 1b 4 1 2 0 Bauers 1b 5 0 0 0 J.Mrtin rf 5 0 3 1 Choi dh 3 3 2 0 Bgaerts ss 5 0 3 2 Adames ss 3 3 2 2 Kinsler 2b 4 0 2 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 1 1 E.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 C.Gomez rf 4 1 1 2 Swihart c 4 0 1 0 Lowe lf 2 2 2 1 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 M.Perez c 4 0 2 4 Totals 38 3 13 3 Totals 35 10 12 10

Boston 002 010 000— 3 Tampa Bay 035 200 00x—10

DP_Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Boston 11, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Choi (9), M.Perez (4). HR_Adames (8). SB_Choi (2), Adames (6), Lowe (1). CS_M.Duffy (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Velazquez L,7-2 2 2-3 9 8 8 2 4 Pomeranz 4 1-3 1 2 2 2 2 Kelly 1 2 0 0 0 1 Tampa Bay Castillo 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 Beeks W,3-1 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 4 Wood 2 4 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Alan Porter; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:10. A_19,723 (42,735).