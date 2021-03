The New York Rangers listed goaltender Igor Shesterkin as day to day with a mild groin strain, a seemingly positive development after it looked as if the injury was more serious.

Shesterkin left a 6-1 victory at the New Jersey Devils with six minutes left when he stretched to make a save on a 2-on-1 break. The young Russian went down without contact and had to helped off the ice, dragging his right leg.