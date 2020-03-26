Rangers LF Calhoun cleared for workouts after broken jaw

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun says he has been cleared to resume workouts in his recovery from a broken jaw.

Calhoun tweeted Thursday that he was ready to start his daily workouts and baseball activities again.

The Texas outfielder had surgery March 9, a day after he was hit in the face by a fastball during a spring training game and suffered a broken jaw. A plate was inserted to stabilize the jaw.

His tweet came on the same day that was scheduled to be opening day before the coronavirus pandemic indefinitely pushed back the start the MLB season.

“Willie being healthy is going to help us a lot,” manager Chris Woodward said earlier this week. “That was going to be a big black eye for us to start the season, and now it won't be because he will be healthy. He can't wait to get started."

Calhoun hit .269 with 21 homers in 83 games last season. He became the starting left fielder after the Rangers traded outfielders Delino DeShields and Nomar Mazara over the winter.

