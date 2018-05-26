Rangers 8, Royals 4

Kansas City Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Jay lf 4 1 1 0 DShelds cf 5 1 2 1 Mrrfeld rf 5 0 2 0 Choo dh 2 1 1 1 Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 2 Knr-Flf 3b 5 1 1 0 S.Perez c 5 0 0 0 Mazara rf 5 1 1 3 Soler dh 4 1 2 1 Profar ss 4 0 1 0 H.Dzier 1b 4 0 2 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 2 2 0 0 A.Almnt cf 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 2 0 R.Trres 2b 4 0 1 1 Guzman 1b 4 2 2 3 Totals 37 4 10 4 Totals 35 8 10 8

Kansas City 200 100 100—4 Texas 101 220 02x—8

E_Merrifield (2), R.Torres (1). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 9, Texas 8. 2B_Merrifield (14), H.Dozier (2), R.Torres (1), Profar (15), Odor (5). 3B_DeShields (1), Guzman (2). HR_Moustakas (11), Soler (6), Choo (7), Mazara (12), Guzman (6). SB_Mazara (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Skoglund L,1-5 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 4 Flynn 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Boyer 1 2 2 2 2 0 Texas Minor W,4-3 6 7 4 4 1 4 Claudio H,6 1 1 0 0 0 0 Martin H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2 Diekman 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Kela S,11-11 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Minor pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:07. A_35,105 (49,115).