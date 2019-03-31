Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Zobrist 2b 4 0 0 0 Choo dh 5 0 1 2
Bryant lf 3 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 2 1
Rizzo 1b 4 1 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0
J.Baez ss 4 2 2 1 Mazara rf 1 1 0 0
Schwrbr dh 5 1 3 2 Gallo lf 4 2 1 3
Cntrras c 5 1 3 2 A.Cbrra 3b 4 2 3 2
Heyward rf 3 0 0 1 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 0
Bote 3b 3 0 0 0 Knr-Flf c 3 1 1 0
Almr Jr cf 3 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 32 8 11 8
Chicago 301 020 000—6
Texas 012 000 23x—8

DP_Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Texas 12. 2B_Bryant (1), Contreras 2 (2), A.Cabrera (1), Guzman (1). HR_Schwarber (1), Gallo (1), A.Cabrera (1). SB_J.Baez (1). CS_Guzman (1). SF_Heyward (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Darvish 2 2-3 2 3 3 7 4
Cishek 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Quintana 4 6 2 2 3 8
Edwards Jr. L,0-1 0 2 3 3 2 0
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Volquez 4 6 4 4 4 3
Gomez 1 2 2 2 1 0
Springs 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Kelley W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Leclerc S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

Edwards Jr. pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

WP_Darvish, Gomez.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:47. A_46,238 (49,115).