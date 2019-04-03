https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Rangers-6-Astros-4-13737106.php
Rangers 6, Astros 4
|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Choo lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gallo dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kemp dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Houston
|110
|011
|000—4
|Texas
|020
|020
|20x—6
E_Andrus (1). DP_Houston 1, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 11, Texas 7. 2B_Bregman (1), Correa (2), Choo (1), Andrus (1). 3B_Choo (1). HR_A.Cabrera (3). SB_Springer (1), Altuve (1), Bregman (1), Brantley (1). SF_Springer (1). S_R.Chirinos (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Verlander
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez L,0-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Miller
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Chavez
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Kelley W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Verlander pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Miller (Bregman), by Verlander (Odor).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:23. A_17,907 (49,115).
