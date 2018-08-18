https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Rangers-6-Angels-4-13165101.php
Rangers 6, Angels 4
|Los Angeles
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Profar 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|R.Rvera c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ward 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Guzman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Yng Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tocci cf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|Los Angeles
|010
|012
|000—4
|Texas
|050
|000
|10x—6
E_Fletcher (2). DP_Los Angeles 2, Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 4. 2B_Pujols (20), Gallo (18). HR_Simmons (8). SB_Upton (7), Young Jr. (4). SF_Odor (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Despaigne L,2-1
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|McGuire
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Texas
|Hutchison W,2-2
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Springs H,1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Gearrin H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Leclerc S,4-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Gearrin (Upton). WP_Hutchison.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:56. A_27,816 (49,115).
