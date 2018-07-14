https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Rangers-5-Orioles-4-13074451.php
Rangers 5, Orioles 4
|Texas
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|M.Mchdo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trumbo dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|R.Chrns c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tocci cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Joseph c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Rua ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J.Ptrsn pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Texas
|000
|010
|400—5
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|300—4
E_T.Beckham (7). DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mazara (16), A.Jones (25), Joseph (9). HR_Gallo (22), Rua (5). SB_C.Davis (1), J.Peterson (9). SF_Valencia (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Hamels W,5-8
|6
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Leclerc H,11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chavez H,3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diekman H,12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kela S,23-23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Cobb L,2-12
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Scott
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Marinez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Cobb (Odor), by Hamels (Mancini).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:08. A_17,348 (45,971).
View Comments