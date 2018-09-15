Rangers 4, Padres 0

Texas San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi DShelds cf 4 0 2 0 Mejia c 3 0 1 0 Choo lf 4 0 0 0 Myers 3b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Renfroe lf 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 Hosmer 1b 2 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 4 1 2 0 F.Reyes rf 4 0 2 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Profar 1b 4 2 3 3 Pirela 2b 3 0 1 0 Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 Margot cf 3 0 1 0 Knr-Flf c 3 0 0 0 Erlin p 1 0 0 0 Sadzeck p 0 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0 Mendez p 2 0 0 0 Ellis ph 1 0 0 0 W.Clhun ph 1 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0 Springs p 0 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0 Jnkwski ph 1 0 0 0 Brewer p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 9 3 Totals 28 0 5 0

Texas 010 010 200—4 San Diego 000 000 000—0

E_Myers (5). DP_Texas 4, San Diego 1. LOB_Texas 3, San Diego 6. 2B_DeShields (14), Beltre 2 (18). HR_Profar (17). SB_Choo (6). CS_DeShields (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Sadzeck 1 0 0 0 1 0 Mendez W,2-1 5 3 0 0 3 5 Springs 2 1 0 0 0 0 Leclerc 1 1 0 0 1 3 San Diego Erlin L,3-7 5 1-3 6 2 1 0 6 Wick 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Maton 1 2 2 2 0 2 Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brewer 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Erlin.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:42. A_22,740 (42,445).