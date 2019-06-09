Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 Choo dh 3 0 0 0
Grssman lf 3 0 1 0 DShelds cf 3 0 0 1
M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0
Canha rf 4 1 1 1 Frsythe 3b 4 0 0 0
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 2 1 0 0
Lureano cf 3 0 1 0 Da.Sntn lf 3 1 2 1
Pinder 3b 3 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 1 1 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 0 1 1
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 28 3 5 3
Oakland 000 100 000—1
Texas 000 021 00x—3

E_Andrus (4), Pinder (3). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 5. 3B_Da.Santana (2). HR_Canha (10). CS_Mazara (1). SF_DeShields (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt L,3-2 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 5
Hendriks 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Wang 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Sampson W,5-3 9 4 1 1 1 7

HBP_by Bassitt (Choo).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:45. A_39,514 (49,115).