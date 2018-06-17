https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Rangers-13-Rockies-12-13002262.php
Rangers 13, Rockies 12
Published 7:18 pm, Sunday, June 17, 2018
|Colorado
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Choo dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Blckmon cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|DShelds cf
|2
|4
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Mazara rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|C.Gnzal rf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Profar ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Story ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Parra lf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Knr-Flf 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Desmond dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|T.Mrphy c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|R.Chrns c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Guzman 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rua pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|12
|15
|12
|Totals
|34
|13
|10
|12
|Colorado
|100
|310
|502—12
|Texas
|000
|105
|304—13
E_LeMahieu (2), C.Gonzalez (2). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Texas 6. 2B_LeMahieu (13), Arenado (16), C.Gonzalez (7), Parra 2 (11), Profar (19). HR_LeMahieu (7), Story (15), Profar (8). SB_DeShields 2 (15). CS_Kiner-Falefa (3). S_DeShields (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Gray
|5
|6
|6
|5
|1
|9
|McGee
|1
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Shaw H,11
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rusin H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino H,14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis L,0-2 BS,4
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|4
|0
|Texas
|Gallardo
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Claudio
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Leclerc BS,3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Chavez W,3-1
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
Gallardo pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
J.Gray pitched to 5 batters in the 6th
Claudio pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by McGee (Chirinos), by Rusin (Odor). WP_McGee.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:54. A_25,513 (49,115).
