Rangers 11, Mariners 4

Texas Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 5 2 2 0 M.Smith cf 5 0 3 2 Andrus ss 3 1 0 0 K.Sager 3b 5 0 0 0 Da.Sntn ss-cf 1 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 5 0 1 0 Pence lf 3 2 2 2 Vglbach dh 5 1 1 0 Gallo cf 4 1 1 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 1 0 Frsythe ss 1 0 0 0 Narvaez c 3 1 2 0 Mazara rf 4 2 2 2 Bruce rf 4 1 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 5 1 1 2 J.Crwfr ss 3 1 2 1 Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 T.Bckhm ss 0 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 3 Long 2b 4 0 1 1 Knr-Flf c 3 1 1 0 Totals 38 11 11 9 Totals 38 4 12 4

Texas 200 270 000—11 Seattle 000 021 010— 4

E_Narvaez (5). LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Pence (10), Odor (5), Kiner-Falefa (7), M.Smith (2), J.Crawford (6). HR_Mazara (7), Guzman (6). SB_Choo (3), Pence (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 3 Sampson W,3-3 5 8 3 3 1 6 Springs 2 3 1 1 1 0 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle Gonzales L,5-5 4 8 8 6 0 4 Brennan 1 2 3 3 1 1 Sadzeck 2 1 0 0 2 3 McKay 2 0 0 0 1 3

Gonzales pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Sampson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Gonzales (Andrus), by Sadzeck (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:17. A_12,452 (47,943).