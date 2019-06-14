Rally on: Cards complete comeback vs Mets in suspended game

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul DeJong hit an RBI single off Edwin Díaz in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals completed their rally from a night earlier to beat the New York Mets 5-4 Friday.

The game Thursday was suspended after 8 1/2 innings, moments after the Cardinals' Harrison Bader drove in the tying run with a two-out double off Díaz in the rain.

Play resumed where things left off, and a small crowd at Citi Field saw Carlos Martinez (1-0) pitch a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth. Díaz (1-4) then jogged out of the bullpen to continue his outing.

Pinch-hitter Yairo Muñoz led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on Matt Carpenter's groundout. DeJong followed by grounding a ball into left field to score Muñoz.

Jordan Hicks pitched perfectly through the bottom of the inning for his 14th save.

The Cardinals gathered around the mound for congratulatory handshakes, then returned to the clubhouse for a quick break before playing the second game of the series.

Rain pounded down Thursday night as New York took a 4-2 lead into the ninth. Umps signaled for the tarp, but first baseman Pete Alonso and other Mets players lobbied hard to keep the game going.

After umpires and both managers met on the field, the grounds crew was waved off and play continued. St. Louis then rallied against Díaz, with Bader driving in the tying run before slipping between second and third. He was thrown out to end the inning.

The field was covered back up after that, and the suspension was announced 50 minutes later.

The game resumed at 6:10 p.m. Friday. In an odd scene, there was no anthem, no player introductions — none of the hubbub that usually accompanies the start of a big league game. Moments before leading off the bottom of the ninth, Mets slugger Todd Frazier sat on a stool by the on-deck circle, chatting casually with fans. Frazier grounded out to short.

Bader finished the first game with three hits. DeJong was 1 for 4 and is now 25 for 71 (.352) against the Mets with 17 extra-base hits.

AN OK K

Mets catcher Wilson Ramos had a most memorable strikeout Thursday night, going down looking in the fourth moments after his wife, Yely, surprised him with the news that she's pregnant with the couple's third child. She ran down the steps near the on-deck circle holding a sign saying "We're pregnant! Wilson, this is your 3rd child. We love you!"

Ramos chuckled between practice swings, then tried to focus on his at-bat. He was struck out by Jack Flaherty.

"I don't like putting another thing in my head when I go to the plate, but that moment made me so excited," Ramos said. "I tried to hit a homer or do something good. I got a strikeout, nothing good. But I was still happy for the rest of the game."

TRAINERS ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Dominic Leone was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to be the 26th man for the second game.

Mets: RHP Taylor Bashlor was brought up from Triple-A Syracuse to be New York's 26th man.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-0, 1.80) starts in place of injured Adam Wainwright. LHP Steven Matz (5-4, 3.88) is up for the Mets.

