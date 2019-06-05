Raiders to play preseason game in Winnipeg vs. Packers

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders will take on the Green Bay Packers in an exhibition game in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Raiders announced Wednesday that their home preseason game on Aug. 22 will be played at 33,000-seat IG Field in Winnipeg. It will be the Raiders' first game ever in Canada and the first for any NFL team since the Buffalo Bills played games in Toronto from 2008-13. The Raiders also will play a regular-season game in London on Oct. 6 against the Chicago Bears.

The Raiders had been looking to move one of their home preseason games after taking until March to sign a lease to remain at the Oakland Coliseum for one more season before a planned move to Las Vegas.

